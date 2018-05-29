Cleric Tasks Christians On Values

Christian families have been urged to have regard for morals and societal values in keeping with the dictates of the Bible.

Apostle Sunday Ledee Mgboalu gave the charge Sunday during an exclusive interview with journalists at the international convention 2018 of the Ascension Apostolic Church held at the church Auditorium, Port Harcourt.

Apostle Mgboalu who was the chairman planning committee, said the three -day programme was designed to bring individual families in the church all over the world to congregate and fellowship.

He stated that the event was devoted to pray for the nation and leaders of the various African countries and the world over, adding that it was also used to teach Christian families the way to abide by the teaching of the Lord.

According to him, many Christians have negated the way of the Lord, adding that resource persons were invited to teach families on morals in homes and how to build their faith in the Lord as the only way to overcome temptation.

“We encouraged Christian families to remain steadfast as there is an appointed time for everything in the life of every one, as the servants of God they prayed fervently to remain in their calling”, he added.

Mgboalu urged Christians to be prayerful, adding that God would remember them as he remembered the biblical heroes of faith.

Kiadum Edookor