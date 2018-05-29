3rd Anniversary: EU Lauds Wike On Projects Delivery

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ketil Karlson has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for entrenching good governance through the execution of pro-people projects.

Speaking after commissioning Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House (Former Produce House) in Port Harcourt yesterday, Ambassador Karlson said that infrastructural development is key to the growth of a developing country.

He said: “From the images I have seen on the board, this is a symbol of good governance. It is a sign of the good things that can be done in the country.

“Key infrastructure is necessary for the development of Nigeria. This is an important step in the right direction “.

He said at present, the European Union has 181 Projects in Rivers State. He said that the union will continue to partner with the Rivers State Government to attain development goals.

“We are partnering with the Rivers State Government to enhance development. What is good for the people of Europe is good for the people of Rivers State. We look forward to greater cooperation with the Rivers State Governor”, he said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced the re-naming of the edifice from Produce House to Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House in honour of the first administrator of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

He said renaming the project is aimed at encouraging upcoming Rivers people to contribute to the development of the state.

The governor said that Late Chief Emmanuel Aguma played a key role in the creation of the state.

He said that two floors have been allocated to the United Nations, while the World Bank and other agencies will operate from the other floor.

Earlier, the Rivers State Head of Service, Mr Ruben Godwins described Governor Wike as a transformational leader who has developed Rivers State.

He said the Chief Emmanuel Aguma House is a product of visionary thinking by the Rivers State Governor . He said that the remodelling of the structure took 11 months.

Meanwhile, officials of Real Madrid Football Club and Confederation of African Football (CAF), yesterday, performed the historic foundation laying ceremony for the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, initiated by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The foundation laying ceremony, which took place at the precincts of Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, attracted the President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, President of International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, President, International Sports Press Association Africa, Mitchell Obi, International Sports Writers, ex-internationals and top officials of Real Madrid Football Club.

Laying the foundation for the Real Madrid Football Academy, President of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad said the academy is not only for Port Harcourt or Nigeria, but for the entire continent.

He said that the Real Madrid Football Academy would promote international football best practices in the continent as well as raise future stars.

Ahmad noted that the timing of the construction of the academy is a proof that it was ordained by God.

Initiator of the Real Madrid Football Academy and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who spoke at an international press conference during the foundation laying ceremony, said that the academy would help in building a new crop of international stars across the country.

He said that the Real Madrid Football Academy would be open to all kids, but with special preference to Rivers children, whose resources would fund the project.

Wike said: “When we initiated this laudable project, people doubted it, making difference cynical comments. However, today, this project has come to fruition. It will be a solid foundation for our children.

“We are proud to be associated with the best club in the world. Therefore, we will groom the best set of footballers”.

Wike said that the project would be completed in seven months, and commissioned for use by members of the public, adding that children to be admitted into the school would be between eight and 16 years.

“Sports are a catalyst for development. What we are doing is for the interest of everybody. To tell our footballers, we will do everything to support you”, he said.

In his remarks, President of International Sports Press Association, Mr Gianni Merlo said Real Madrid as the best club in the world would develop a new set of stars from the academy in Rivers State.

Merlo said: “This is an important project for the whole world. It will mould international stars, who will shape the game in the future”.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinick said that with the Real Madrid Football Academy, Nigeria would ensure the emergence of another generation that will keep the nation’s flag flying in the international football circle.

In his remarks, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Mr Boma Iyaye said that with the establishment of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Wike has shown unprecedented love for soccer.

He said the academy would contain a club house, classrooms, conference centre, training pitches and 1,000-capacity spectator stand, among other facilities.

The General Manager of Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, Tareh el-Hajj said that the academy was in full swing as the management of Real Madrid, in liaison with the Rivers State Government, has set in motion modalities to ensure it succeeds.

He said coaches and medical staff for the academy would be accredited for the commencement of the process.

Other officials of Real Madrid who graced the occasion include, Manager, Real Madrid Foundation, Africa/Middle East, Inigo Arenillas, and Real Madrid Fund-Raising Officer, Oscar Diaz.