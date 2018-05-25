Owning your own home brings a sense of freedom & arrogance that cannot be matched by renting a property but buying a new home is one of the major expenses in someone’s life. There is a big list of things to consider when buying a new home and most of them are vital than color of the paint. As it is one of the big financial decisions in your life, being informed with all basic things is most important aspect to buy a home with the complete peace of mind.

Since buying a home is a big decision for you to take, it would be great decision if all the practical steps are taken carefully in order to avoid feel sorry for your decision in days to come.

Things you need to know about buying a home

Below is the list of things you should take into consideration when buying a new home for peaceful living with a whole freedom.

Determine how much home you can afford

Determining that how much you can offer should be the first step towards buying a new home. If you are about to buy home without getting loan, the process will be easier for you but if you will pay for it via mortgage then your total debt-to-income ratio should not exceed 36%. And mortgage money owing alone should be less than 28% of the monthly income if you really want to prevent financial troubles in near future.

Assess your credit score

Credit score is one of the important things when it comes to apply for a loan. That’s why; you should assess your credit score ahead of time before applying for the mortgage. Having improved credit score can help you get lower interest rates that can save thousands of dollars until the loan fully paid. Applying for a loan with better credit score can help you get better and simply loan terms.

Loan approval numbers and down payment options

Pre approval for loans give you a clear idea of what type of mortgage you can deal in best way when buying a new home. Loan approval numbers is something that can also help you state how much you need to think for a down payment. That is the reason, it is considered as one of the vital things to consider when buying a new home that keeps you stay within your means.

Home warranty

Since home warranty is something that keeps you away from expensive home repairs and costs in future, you should consider the best home warranty company to make sure all things would be in your favor. Basically, home warranty is a contract between the homeowner and the warranty company that provides discounted repair and replacement service on the home’s major components; you can find a best one for your home here https://aaacreditguide.com/best-home-warranty-companies/. These companies offer best plans that provide homeowners who purchase a policy with certain coverage or plans can also be modified according to the individual needs.

Size of the home you need

Buying a bigger home space than your currently requirements or needs is always recommended by experts as you will require more space with growing family. More space in new home means you can maintain it in best possible way without facing troubles in future. But, you should also take your budget or mortgage into consideration when looking for a best suitable home space for a peaceful living.

Location is incredibly important

When it comes to buy a new home, location is one of the vital things to consider. You should choose the location near to all facilities and essentials such as school for kids, a home near to workplace or office, easy reach to grocery store and so on. By doing so, you are not only going to save your money but time as well because you are going to commuting from your home place to different locations like office, kid’s school and market etc.

Go with a trusted realtor

Due to the higher commission rates, most of peoples are cautious to avail services of realtors. You should also keep in mind that the seller, not the buyer pays the commission during the home sale transaction. Before availing the services of realtor or real estate agent, you should compare the best services in the town. Nowadays, you can also find the best real estate services online to save time and money as well.