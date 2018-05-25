Ortom Gives Quit Notice To Civil Servants Eyeing Partisan Politics

As actitivties for the 2019 general elections build up, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has served quit notice to all Public and Civil Servants eyeing partisan politics in the state.

In a circular by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), conveying the directive, the governor asked such officers to resign before May 29 or face sanctions.

The circular read in part: “The Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has directed that all Political Appointees/Civil Servants on the pay roll of the Benue State Government, who wish to seek public offices in the 2019 General Elections, should as a matter of necessity resign their appointments, latest 29 May, 2018.”

He, however, warned against canvassing for votes and campaigning for elective offices without resigning.

The governor also warned that such actions would attract sanctions and hence a breach of the governors’ directive.

Some of the lawyers, who spoke with The Tide on the directive, said the governor had the right under the Electoral Act to ask for their resignation since they were “mere” political appointees.

They also explained that both Public and Civil Service rules prohibited officers from partaking in partisan politics while in active service.