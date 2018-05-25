Monarchs Warn Ogbakiris Against Social Media Use

The Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognised Traditional Rulers says, it will sanction any Ogbakiri community who publishes its proceedings in a social media platform.

The council took this decision when Rumuoro community told the panel that Okporowo Community published its proceedings in a social media platform.

Speaking to The Tide Tuesday, shortly before the council adjourned cross examination to 1st June 2018 in a dispute between Rumuoro and Okporowo communities, Coordinator of the Council, Eze Amos Orlu Iriebe, de cried the manner in which its proceedings were published.

Iriebe, who is the Nyenwe-ali of Akpor Kingdom said the council had the capacity to resolve the lingering communal crisis between the communities and called on them to sheathe their sword and embrace peace and unity.

Eze Iriebe, who described the task before the council as a sacrifice insisted that Ogbakiri communities should embrace peace and move their place forward.

During the cross –examination, Rumuoro had told the council that the major issue in dispute was the Ohia-Egbelu land which they claimed to have taken from Omuoda people in 1921.

According to them, ever since they claimed the land, Okporowo community had been contending to dispossess them of Ohia Egbelu land.

Chinedu Wosu