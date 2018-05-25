Leadership Crowns Wike Gov Of The Year, 2017 …FG Care Less About Human Lives -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been crowned Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017 for his outstanding developmental strides.

The management of Leadership Newspapers enthroned Governor Wike as Governor of the Year on the strength of his delivery of projects that have transformed Rivers State.

The award ceremony which held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, yesterday was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Representative of Lagos State Governor.

On hand to lend support to the Rivers State Governor were elder statesmen from the state, National Assembly members, State Lawmakers, Commissioners, Special Advisers and stakeholders.

Receiving the Leadership Governor of the Year Award 2017 on behalf of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani assured that the Rivers State Governor will sustain the development projects that have earned the state respect across the world.

He noted noted that Rivers State has become a huge construction site where the economy has been energised because of the commitment of his administration to the rapid development of the state.

Governor Wike dedicated the award to the good people of Rivers State for their steadfastness and support for his administration.

The governor noted that he will continue to prioritise projects execution for the benefit of Rivers people.

“In a similar way, I want to inform those who selected the governor for this award to join the Government and people of Rivers State to prevail on detractors from the state to have a change of heart.

“What the Wike administration is doing transcends Rivers State and has been acknowledged across the globe. The people of Rivers State are seeing the difference in terms of infrastructural development.

“It is the prayer of the Rivers people that this era of rapid development continues beyond 2019. This recognition is well deserved “, he said.

The governor thanked the management of Leadership Newspaper for the award. He particularly expressed happiness that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who recognised him as Mr Projects graced the Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award ceremony.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivered a keynote address at the award ceremony, while former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke presented a paper.

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that people are being slaughtered daily across Nigeria because the Federal Government does not care about the protection of lives and property.

In reaction to a statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over the governor’s revelation that there was a plot by the Federal Government to assassinate him in a crowd, Wike said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government would trivialise an issue of this sensitive nature.

Wike said because the Federal Government has relegated the sanctity of human lives, it has been giving conflicting reasons for the security challenges that have led to wanton killings in different parts of the country.

“They don’t care about the issue of the protection of lives and property. That is why people are killed in their numbers every day.

“But I will not be slaughtered easily. They will not succeed in their plot”, Wike said.

The governor expressed shock that rather than say that this weighty intelligence report would be duly investigated; the minister was struggling to trivialize the matter.

He said that there were laid down constitutional processes of handling weighty issues of this nature, pointing out that it was unfortunate that the Federal Government has deliberately refused to follow the constitutional path.