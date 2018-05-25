Court Grants Ex-Kano, Plateau Govs, Others Bail Over Alleged Fraud

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau has been granted bail by a Federal High Court in the state.

Shekarau was granted bail alongside, Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmed, yesterday.

The three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders were accused of sharing N950million campaign funds during the build-up to the 2015 elections.

All three accused persons are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy to receive cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the offence contravened Section 15, 16,18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Similarly, a High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has granted bail to the former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

Jang is standing trial for alleged corruption during his tenure in office.

During yesterday’s sitting, the ruling judge, Justice Daniel Longji, granted the former governor bail in the sum of N100million each and two sureties in like sum.

The judge said that one of the sureties must be a first class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction of the court.

Longji also ordered Jang to deposit his international passport with the court.

The second accused is to produce two sureties with N50million each, with one of them being a permanent secretary or anyone within that rank as well as submission of international passport.