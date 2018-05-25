Commission Rates Wike High In Service Delivery

The Rivers State Local Government Service Commission has rated the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike high in service delivery at the local government councils.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini said this while declaring open a two-day seminar on Global Feasibility for Sustainable Development in Tax Compliance for some staff of local government councils in the state.

Nmerukini who also praised the Governor for creating a level playing field for all councils in the state said that Governor Wike had never collected any money meant for councils in the state.

He said the commission would continue to upgrade the knowledge of council staff through the organisation of seminars and training with a view to improving productivity at the local government councils.

The commission chairman further charged them to bring the experience gained at the seminar to bear on their job as revenue officers to boost internally generated revenue for the councils.

Also speaking, the guest lecturer, Dr Kingsley Gbeke Kalagbor, urged the participants to see themselves as the engine rooms of the various councils in the generation of revenue.

Dr Kalagbor whose lecture was titled: “The Concept of Taxation, Administration and Management of VAT” also urged them to ensure accurate record keeping in the councils, while special desks be created to boost tax collection including Value Added Tax (VAT) in the local government areas.

He also urged for the increase in productivity to boost the nations economy.

Also speaking, the Consultant, Emmanuel Ikechi Ezenwochi said the programme was to address issues of compliance as well as look at the implication in tax administration in the councils.

He also expressed hope that at the end of the workshop, the cost of taxation will be minimised in the various councils.