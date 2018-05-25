Church Tasks FG To End Herdsmen Killing

The Diocese of Niger Delta North, Anglican Communion has called on the federal government to put to a stop the wanton destruction of lives and properties by herdsmen in the country.

This was contained in a communique made available to newsmen at the end of the second session of the eight synod of the Diocese at the Cathedral of St Paul, Port Harcourt.

The communique, jointly signed by the Bishop of the Diocese and President of Synod, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey and the Chancellor of the Diocese, Sir Emeka Ichoku, also charged politicians to ensure that the rules of free and fair elections were strictly adhered to especially as the 2019 elections approach.

It also urged politicians to de-emphasise the high premium placed on political power and see politics as a platform for service rather than a war. Faithfuls should ensure that they register in order to exercise their franchise.

While urging Christian faithful to register and obtain their permanent voter cards in order to exercise their franchise, the Diocese observed with dismay the pollution of Niger Delta especially the release of soot into the environment of Rivers State and urged for the speedy implementation of the Ogoni clean-up programme.

The Diocese also thanked Governor Wike for his assistance to the Diocese as well as his achievements in improving the fortunes of the state with regard to security, agriculture, health infrastructural development and assistance to the church.

The Diocese also appreciated former Governors Peter Odili, Celestine Omehia and Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and other government functionaries for their outstanding support to the church so far, during the tenure of the present Archbishop/Bishop.

It recognised the roles of the diocese in relation to other Christian bodies including Christian Council of Nigeria Rivers State, Christian Association of Nigeria Rivers state, Port Harcourt, Christian Council Project and Scripture Union Nigeria.

The Synod also congratulated the new Dean of Nigeria Anglican Communion Most Rev Ali Buba Lamido, Arch Bishop of Kaduna Province, the Archbishop-elect, province of Niger Delta, Rt Rev Tunde Adeleye and the Bishop-elect Diocese of Niger North, Ven Wisdom B. Chunwo and also thanked all Christians for their prayers and support.