Wike Urges Youths To Vote Out APC

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike kick started events marking the third anniversary of his administration last Saturday at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park with a call on Nigerian youths to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2019 general election in the country for tagging them as a lazy lot.

He described APC as a visionless party lacking direction, promising that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would redeem the nation and provide the needed alternative government to Nigeria.

At the event tagged, “A Night with the Governor, a Musical Concert”, the governor expressed excitement at the large turnout of youths assuring a repeat of the event also at the Park in two weeks time.

He commended the display of talent by youths of the state in the music concert and assured that government would assist youths grow in talents.

He said that their performance showed that they can compete favourably with any part of the country.

The Secretary to the State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, had earlier hinted that the event was aimed at celebrating the huge success of Wike’s administration.

Kobani, who was chairman of the event, said the governor’s massive project execution has transformed the state, saying that the site known today as Port Harcourt Pleasure Park is a replica of what obtains in the Western world.

Popular Musicians, Comedy Masters and other artistes performed at the event.

Another major event in Goverment House last week was the flag-off of (PDP) campaign for Rivers State Local Government polls scheduled for June, 2018.

The event took place Thursday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt and was witnessed by thousands of PDP members from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Wike, who assured that the forthcoming council poll would be credible charged PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates to work hard to win the election.

He said the nation was waiting for PDP to take over the mantle of leadership at the federal level due to the failure of the APC-led federal government.

Ijaws in Rivers State, last Wednesday endorsed Governor Wike for a second term in office.

An Ijaw woman activist, Ankio Briggs, who spoke at the event said Wike deserves a second term to consolidate his superlative performance.

Ijaws in the state made the declaration as part of events marking this year’s Adaka Boro Day in the state. Ijaws in their large number marched round streets of Port Harcourt before visiting Government House. They eulogised the late Ijaw Hero, Isaac Adaka Boro who fought for the freedom of Ijaws in the country.

Wike, last week Tuesday, inspected most of the ongoing projects in the state to ascertain their level of readiness as huge number of them would be commissioned at the third anniversary of his administration which started last Saturday.

He said he was impressed with what he saw on ground and commended the contractors for the standard of work and ability to deliver on time.

On the Mile 1 market, he expressed confidence that the project would be delivered December to the people of the state in view of the speed of work at the project site.

“The contractor said that the market will be completed in September, but we are willing to allow him till December. They are delivering a quality market”, he said.

Chris Oluoh