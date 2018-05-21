Why Buhari Should Abandon Re-election Bid – Ezeife

Former Governor of old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has highlighted reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari should abandon his second term bid.

The elder statesman said Buhari should not seek re-election because age was no longer on his side, adding that the stress associated with the office of the President was already having negative effect on his health.

Speaking with newsmen, the former governor said Buhari’s first tenure was a “comprehensive failure”.

He also urged Nigerians to pray that God would change Buhari’s heart from seeking re-election.

According to Ezeife, “Let us pray so that God would stop Buhari from talking about a second-term and instead, begin a six-month emergency restructuring of Nigeria.

“It is not a matter of whether he is fit or qualified, age is important. He claims to be 75, he may be 82. Even at 75, he is too old to be in that office.

“The second consideration is his comprehensive failure in the first term. If you recorded a failure like that, why do you want to seek a second term?”