VC Commends Partners On Varsity Dev

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia has commended various stakeholders for their contributions towards the development of the university.

Didia stated this while receiving sets of equipment and facilities donated to the department of Biology as well as an award of certification to him by the Student Union Government and the Biology Students Association of the institution.

He averred that the donation will complement his administration’s efforts in providing the basic teaching and experimental tools that will enhance teaching and learning in the university.

The vice chancellor described the award of excellence bestowed on him as a motivator for more positive service to the university and charged the students to justify the huge investment by their parents.

Earlier in his speech, the president of the students union Government, Rivers State University (RSU), Com. Bestman Azuonwu said the gesture was part of the Students Union government to contribute to their own quota towards the development of the institution as well as to support the university management in its quest to enhance learning and teaching in the institution.

The RSU SUG President used the opportunity to commend the vice chancellor for his commitment and efforts in transforming the university as among the best institution of higher learning across the globe.