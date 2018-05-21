Total Assures Of MoU Implementation

Total E & P limited has assured its entire host communities that it would implement all the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) agreements signed with them.

The General Manager, JV Field Operations of the firm Lyn Ludomic, who gave the assurance at the signing of Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Amah Community at the company’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Thursday, said that the agreement should bring cordial and peaceful relationship between the company and its host communities.

Ludomic expressed satisfaction that after negotiations, the community and Total E & P have agreed on one term which they are about to sign, stressing that the oil company would fulfill and implement whatever is in the MoU.

He urged the communities to promote peace in their various areas, stressing that the company would continue to do those things that would attract peace and development.

The JV Field Operations manager also assured that all development projects in Amah community would be given priority even as he condemned the act of vandalism on its production pipelines.

According to him,’’ Total E & P limited urged the community to always protect company facilities in their areas, called on the traditional rulers, Community Development Committee (CDC), youth leaders and other opinion leaders in the community to always protect company facilities in their community’.

“The act of vandalizing company pipelines is condemnable and criminal. It should not be encouraged. It is the responsibility of the community to protect our facilities’’, he said.

The Paramount Ruler of Amah community, Chief Vincent Didi, commended Total E & P limited for the progress made in actualizing the signing of the MoU, stating that the communities hoped that implementation of the agreement would be smooth for the continued cordial relationship between the company and the community.

Didi said the community has always regarded the company as its partner in progress, stressing that the community is always happy with Total in terms of community development.

The monarch assured that the community would always support the company and promised to help protect its facilities in the community.

According to him,’’ the community will guide jealously all company facilities in our area.

‘’ We do not joke with them and pray that the MoU should be implemented’’, he said.

Speaking, Deputy General Manager, the Community Relations Okechukwu Obara, commended the community and company for a good negotiation and encouraged the community to try its best to downplay whatever issue that would stall progress in the community

Obara tasked the community to uphold and pursue what would bring progress, development and togetherness among members of the community.

He advised the leaders to always seek the progress of the community first before individual interests.

According to him, ‘’wise people discuss their differences behind as one people’.

‘’The community and the company will work as a commit