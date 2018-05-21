NNPC Disowns Recruitment Advertisement

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disowned a recruitment advertisement currently trending in the social media.

The advertisement which was set in NNPC colour and logo inviting candidates with background in sciences, engineering, social sciences, medical sciences to apply with Masters, PhD,HND and OND.

Describing the advertisement as phantom, the corporation called on unsuspecting members to be weary of the scam.

The corporation in an announcement last Friday advised members of the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to recruitment interview appearing in the social media saying the corporation is not carrying any recruitment exercise now.

The corporation reminded job seekers to note the antis’ of scammers would deploy such communication strategies as text messages, social media platform and forged letters inviting job seekers for non existing jobs with an attempt to extort money from them.

NNPC cautioned that any job seeker or applicant who entertains such invitation has him or her self to blame.

They advised victims to provide security agencies with such information.