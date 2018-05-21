Mass Burial: Pope’s Team, 50 Bishops Storm Benue, ’Morrow

The representative of the Pope in Nigeria would lead about 50 Catholic Bishops to the mass burial of two priests and 17 parishioners, who were killed by herdsmen at Mbalom Community in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, tomorrow.

Also, there would be a simultaneous celebration by Catholic Christians across the country on the burial day commencing from 10am while in Abuja, Christian faithful would embark on procession as a mark of solidarity with the Makurdi diocese.

The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Father Moses Iorapuu, disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi, last Saturday.

The priests, Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, were killed on the altar during a mass along with 17 parishioners.

Iorapuu said the date of the funeral, which was chosen during the Bishops’ Conference in Rome, coincided with the date the anti-open grazing law was passed by the Benue State House of Assembly.

He said: “The local church here (Benue) was under attack as the Bishops were in a conference in Rome; so, the Pope got primary information.

“It was there the decision was taken with the local church, and they fixed the burial for May 22. All the bishops agreed, the divine coincidence of this is that it was May 22, 2017, that the Anti-Open Grazing Bill was passed by the state House of Assembly.

“Exactly after one year, this is what we have to show; the priests and many others who were killed. The bishops will be here in their numbers but what they have done is to be sure that the burial has wider coverage and wider participation.”

Meanwhile, the Christian of Nigeria (CAN), President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle has reacted to allegations by the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) of corruption and mismanagement of office.

NCEF, in a memo signed by the Chairman, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, on behalf of members, accused the CAN of collecting N40 million from the Presidency during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting, Ayokunle, in a statement, urged Nigerians to disregard report, describing the charges as a “catalogue of lies.”

Ayokunle said: “There is no truth in what they are alleging. No truth at all in all the allegations. If they are after sanity in CAN, is it on the pages of newspaper that they intend to settle any dispute? Do Muslims behave like that about their leaders?

“You know if these people are allowed to smear my reputation on the pages of the media, they have successfully finished the church in Nigeria.