LGAs Partner NOA On Political Sensitisation

Local government areas in Rivers State in partnership with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) are embarking on political sensitisation campaigns on the conduct and participation in elections in the state.

Speaking at a one-day political sensitisation workshop held in Buguma, headquarters of Asari Toru Local Government Area, at the weekend, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of ASALGA, Tubotamuno Dick, said: “The exercise was to enlighten the people on the need for peaceful conduct of elections in Rivers State”.

The CTC chairman called on the people in the area to come out and participate actively in the electoral process, assuring a level playing ground for all political parties during the elections.

The ASALGA CTC boss, commended the people for participating in the sensitisation programme and urged them to take advantage of the programme to broaden their political horizon.

On his part, the NOA Director in the state, Oliver Wolugbom, called on the people of the area to conduct themselves peacefully during elections.

He said that the sensitisation campaign would embarked upon in the 23 local government areas of the state, to ensure grassroots awareness on political participantion.

He decried the absence of other political parties during the sensitisation exercise and urged peaceful conduct of the local government and 2019 general elections in the state.

Some participants at the event, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the programme, commended the local government authorities and NOA for organising the programme.