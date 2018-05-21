…Lauds Late Sir Orlundah

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described late Sir Chigozie Orlundah as a principled politician who devoted his life to the development of his people.

Speaking during a service of songs in honour of late Sir Chigozie Orlundah at St Philip’s Anglican Church, Nkpor Rumuolumeni, last Friday night, Wike assured the people of the area that he will never abandon them.

He said the Rumuolumeni community would benefit from more projects, especially in line with the pledges he made to the late politician.

He said: “Late Sir Chigozie Orlundah was a very principled politician. If he believed in anything, he would stand by it. He was one of my ardent supporters. We will miss him”.

He pleaded with the Rumuolumeni community to see the untimely death of late Sir Orlundah as a unifying factor.

The governor said: “Let the community work in unity and forget their differences.”

Wike said that the last time he visited Sir Orlundah, he was already recovering from ill-health.

He noted that he was shocked when information reached him that late Sir Chigozie Orlundah had passed on.

He prayed God to protect and comfort the family and people of Rumuolumeni over the death of an illustrious son who worked for their common good.

In a sermon, Arch-Deacon of Port Harcourt Anglican Arch-deaconry, Ven David Egware said that late Sir Chigozie Orlundah lived a worthy Christian life.

He urged people to live in ways that will positively impact their communities.

Egware said that death was a necessary end for all human beings, hence the need to always be at peace with God.

The service of songs attracted community leaders, friends and family members of the late Sir Chigozie Orlundah.