Judo Federation Urges Legislators To Build Sports Centres

The President of Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Prince Timothy Nsirim has urged Senators in the country to build Sports Centres in their senatorial districts.

He stated that community sports prgoramme should be re-introduced, so that every child in the country would be occupied in any of the sports.

Prince Nsirim said this yesterday, while briefing Sports Journalists on the 1st Governor Nyesom Wike National Open Judo, taking place at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports complete Moscow road in Port Harcourt.

He experienced that if all the legislators build sports centres, Nigeria would go places in sports competitions both national and international tournaments.

“I want to urge senators and all legislators in the country to give sports a priority and build sports centres in their constituencies.

It is important that every child was engaged in any of the sports to enable sports grow in Nigeria.

Remember, sports will not finish, but oil exploration will end one day”, Prince Nsirim said.

According to him, the championship is to select athletes that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming All African Games, saying that over 20 states and clubs, including the Police, Army and Airforce are participating in the championship.

The 1st Governor Wike National Open Judo Championship officially commenced yesterday, at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, in Port Harcourt and scheduled to end tomorrow.

Prince Nsirim used the forum to appeal to multinational companies for support.

Tonye Orabere