Herdsmen Kill Five Soldiers, Abduct Two In Benue …Murder Two Teachers, Four Others … Bandits Kill Scores, Sack Nasarawa Villages …Civilians Foil Suicide Attack In Yobe

No fewer than five soldiers have been reportedly killed and two others kidnapped after suspected herdsmen clashed with some personnel in Logo LGA of Benue State, yesterday.

The attackers also burnt down Army patrol vehicles during the clash.

It was gathered that the herdsmen had wanted to attack a village in Logo but where foiled by the Army men.

The confrontation resulted into fire exchange between the herdsmen and military personnel.

A resident of the area hinted our reporter that the herdsmen overpowered the soldiers and whisked away two others.

However, a group has lamented the killings of scores in a fresh attack on Egbura communities in Umaisha, the headquarters of Opanda chiefdom in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The unknown gunmen alleged to be Bassa mercenaries were said to have razed several houses in a coordinated attack on the Egbura communities.

A release made available to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday by Egbura National Development Association (ENDA) and signed by the National President, Prof. Ibrahim Aguye and Secretary, Prof. Yusuf Aboki respectively.

They alleged that “apart from Ugya which has experienced sustained attacks by Bassa mercenaries, surrounding villages such as Kolo, Katakpa and Ogba have also come under attacks on different days, as well as many other Egbura communities in Toto LGA are still experiencing guerrilla styled attacks while lives as well as properties are being lost.

“We are constrained to give the concerned authorities some promising lead that would prove useful on the timeline of their campaigns of carnage and terror which has seen them raiding various Egbura communities of Toto LGA”, the statement added.

The leadership of ENDA expressed worry that the sustained attacks has political undertone and further appealed to the state Governor, Al-Makura to take proactive measures to end the ongoing genocide on Egbura communities in the state.

The statement reads: “The state government should unmask the masquerades behind the latest crisis which we have every reason to believe, has political undertone.

“It should also act to bring those who are hell bent on rubbishing the uncommon feats achieved by the Nasarawa government through ignition of crisis in flash points across the state as we approach the 2019 general elections.”

The leadership of ENDA also urged Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the displaced Nasarawa Egbura indigenes from Kolo, Kuwa, Kokoto, Kanyehu, Dausu, Ogba, Ugya, Katakpa who are currently taking refuge in Umaisha and environs.

The statement, however, called on the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to facilitate the return of all displaced Egbura indigenes from Ogbonka, Ogbaozanyi, Ozugbe, Ahutara, Okanga and Ibiroko Egbura in Bassa LGA of Kogi State seeking refuge in Nasarawa to their ancestral homes.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said some courageous civilians, yesterday, foiled a suicide bomb attack by a suspected female Boko Haram member on a mosque in Gashua, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation, Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“What would have otherwise been a devastating suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gashua village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State has been successfully foiled today (Sunday) by vigilant members of the community.

“A female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body.

“She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare.

“Members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location have safely defused the suicide vest, while the suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest,” Nwachukwu added.

Similarly, at least, six persons, including two teachers of the Makurdi Local Government Education Authority, have been reportedly killed by Fulani herdsmen near Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims were among the 10 persons who had gone to their farm for rice cultivation under the umbrella of a cooperative society.

Reports indicate that four of the teachers managed to escape with wounds; while six others were killed, and their bodies dismembered by the herdsmen.

It was gathered that the remains of the deceased were found, last Thursday, with the assistance of some security operatives.

Sources from the area gave the names of two of the deceased as Mr. Stephen Tavaku, head teacher at St. Mary’s Primary School, North Bank, Makurdi, and Mr. Christian Anankpa, a PhD student of ABU, Zaria, who was the Basic Science teacher, St. Mary’s UBE Junior Secondary School, North Bank, Makurdi.

“Four people were able to escape, but last Thursday, we discovered the bodies of the victims. Two of them were teachers,” the teacher added.