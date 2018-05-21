…Hands Over Rice, Other Materials To IDPs Camp

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Seme Area Command in compliance with the presidential directives of releasing seized goods to the IDP Camps has successfully handed over to the Nigeria Army a total of 12,051 (twelve thousand and fifty one) bags of 50kg seized rice and other relief materials (Vegetable oil 1025 jerry cans x 25 litters, used Cloths 75 Bales, used Cloths 22 sacks, used Shoes 67 sacks, used Ladies Handbags 3 sacks, Soap 51 cartons 33 pieces, Tin Tomato 4500 cartons and 500 Bags)for onward delivery to the IDP camps in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

It could be recalled that the Seme area command of NCS has consistently been releasing the seized goods it confiscated from smugglers passing through the neighbouring country.

A press release signed by the command spokesman, Mr. Taupyen Selchang Kashang (CSC) and made available to our correspondent in Lagos stated that the series of handing over and evacuation of seized rice that has taken place from the Seme warehouse ranges from 10,000x50kg, 6000x50kg and now over 12000x50kg bags of smuggled and seized rice through the corridor.

The Customs Area Controller Comptroller Mohammed, disclosed that the Comptroller General of Customs has approved the release of the seized and condemned relief materials in compliance to the presidential directive thereby directing the Area command to do same to the Nigeria Army.

According to the Customs boss the gesture will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons and also support the current operations against Boko Haram terrorist in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

Comptroller Mohammed said the above items condemned as required by law were handed over to the Nigeria Army through Lieutenant M. Musa on the 07th May, 2018.

The CAC restated that the border command will continue to enforced the federal government policies on all restricted and prohibited items through the land border, noting that we cannot shy away from our responsibility of aggressive anti-smuggling operations through the busiest corridor, if the smugglers will not stop perpetrating their illicit acts of been saboteurs to the efforts of the federal government in revamping the economy.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos