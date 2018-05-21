Group Accuses Chevron Of Neglect

A group known as Concerned Members of the Niger Delta (CMND) has criticized Chevron Nigeria oil exploration for not working for the improvement and development of its host communities in the Niger Delta region.

The group in a statement last Friday and signed by its state coordinator, Marshall Benibo and Publicity Secretary, Diepreye Briggs alleged that the oil firm has failed to carry the youth of the Niger Delta region along in their activities.

The statement which was reacting to a recent news that 198 Kaduna indigenes benefitted from scholarship program initiated by the Chevron company, noted that the group cannot point out a project executed by the oil firm in all communities operated by the firm.

The statement made available to The Tide said, its awarding of scholarship to some indigenes in the Northern states was an indication that the firm was out to steal from the Niger Delta region.

According to the statement,’’ we have written several letters to the firm, but they have refused to act on them, it is time for action to protest against the company’’

The Group alleged that the firm had relocated its offices from Port Harcourt and Warri to Lagos long ago, and failed to communicate with various communities from where they are drilling oil.

CMND said that it has also made all contacts of the firm’s facilities in the region especially those in Warri, Escravos and high sea to stop operations of the firm if they are not ready to carry out their corporate social responsibility.

They listed some of their grudges as, non implementation of corporate social responsibility, no projects, no employment, no contracts to indigenous contractors and no scholarships.

The group also alleged that it is not working alone, but with various community youth leaders where major oil explorations are being carried out in the region.

The Tide was informed that last week, the firm announced that about 198 Kaduna State indigenes benefited from scholarship programs initiated by the Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf, a Chevron Company, between 2013 and 2017.

The programme, which is part of the oil company’s corporate social responsibilities to Nigerian communities is under its Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarship instituted for Nigerian higher institutions.

The Director, Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf, (a Chevron Company), Mr. Richard Kennedy, was reported to have disclosed this in Kaduna at the handing over of a Hybrid e-Library donated to Rimi College, Kaduna last Tuesday.

Kennedy, who was represented by Mr. Michael Kabi, Manager, Policy, Government/Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, said the project was aimed at improving the availability and affordability of qualitative education to Nigerians.

“Today’s event represents the resolve of the OML132 partners in improving the availability and affordability of qualitative education to Nigerians. The Hybrid Library, which we are about to hand over, is expected to have a huge impact on teachers and students because it will provide them up-to-date equipment for teaching and learning in the school.

“We have several projects across the country that are ongoing. The projects, mainly libraries, constitute an aspect of the strategic interventional plan of the OML 132 partners in promoting a better life for Nigerians

“Since 2012, we have built, furnished, equipped and handed over 10 hybrid libraries to different states of the federation.

“It is noteworthy to note that Chevron has also, through its Agbami asset, implemented Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarships (AMEPS). This is merit-based scheme which commenced in 2009, and is administered by Texaco Nigeria Outer Self on behalf of its parties in Agbami field-Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Famfa Oil Limited, Statoil Nigeria Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro Nigeria Limited.

“Ninety-six Kaduna State indigenes have benefitted from the Agbami scholarship programme since 2013. Also, 102 indigenes of the state have been enjoying the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture scholarships from 2014 to 2017” he said.