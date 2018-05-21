Ebola Outbreak: Medical Doctors Urge Vigilance …Tackle JOHESU Over Strike

The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has called for vigilance on the part of Nigerians to foretall the spread of the Ebola Virus from the DR Congo into the country.

The association which said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt as part of activities marking the 2018 World Family Doctors Day, appealed for proper policing of the boarders with the view to ensure thorough screening of persons entering the country from the DR Congo.

Meanwhile, AGPMPN has described as travesty of morality, the demand by the striking Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) members for salary parity with medical Doctors.

National President of the Association, Dr Iyke Odo, told newsmen that the demand by JOHESU was also over ambitious.

He described the ongoing strike as an ill-wind that blows no one any good.

“It is a national disaster, it is the external sign of deep seated symptoms of a chronic malady.

“I share the pains and the agony of our team mates in the health sector, to the extent that the very poor remunerations to health care professionals in the country generally allows.

“The system has short- changed all of us. It will be very credible and laudable to call for better conditions of service but the call for parity with doctors is not only over ambitious but a travesty of normality”, he said.

Dr Odo stressed the need for JOHESU members to obey the ruling of the National Industrial Court and call off its strike action.

He described family doctors as very spectacular group of doctors, stressing that they provide the essentials in daily healthcare needs to the highest number in the population, without regards to age, sex tribe, tongue or religion.

“They are the longest serving and the longest staying doctors in the lives of people.

“This group of doctors welcomes people into the world and guides them out of it when the time comes”.

The World Family Doctors Day is commemorated on 19th May every year.