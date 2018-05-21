Community Berates NYSC Over Corps Member’s Death

The Rumuibekwe, Nkpolu and Orogbum communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State have berated the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the death of their daughter, late Miss Eva Ichechukwu Amadi.

Late Miss Eva Ichechukwu Amadi, a graduate of Oil and Gas Engineering from University of Port Harcourt, aged 25 years, died at Kwara State during her orientation camp exercise in Kwara and was buried amidst tears last Friday in her home town in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists at the burial church service held at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu in Port Harcourt, the Chief of the community and the head, Elders of Amadi family, Chief Adolphus Amadi said the family was not happy over the death of their daughter.

Chief Amadi criticised the NYSC leadership that handled the process of the burial of the late corps member without involving the family, adding that the family has not been told on how their daughter died and what killed her.

“We are griefed because we lost our daughter and by tradition and customs are the owners the late girl and not her parents. NYSC has refused to tell us what killed our child and what led to her death but she has been buried”, he added.

Also speaking, the youth president of the community, Engr Elvis Amadi, who elaborated on the feeling of the community chief, said it was wrong for the management of NYSC to have buried their daughter without meeting with the family, adding that no family member knows the cause of their daughter’s death.

He said that NYSC as a law abiding organisation, who knows what is right and should have first explained to the family what killed their daughter before rushing to bury her.