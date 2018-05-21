Commissioner Tasks Youths On Credible Polls

Ahead of the June 16, local government elections and the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Youths in the state, Akuro Tobin has urged youths to act responsibly and shun actions capable of jeopardising the electoral process.

The commissioner gave the charge at the weekend, during a meeting with the South South Forum of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Port Harcourt.

He said that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has done a lot to empower youths through the provision of incentives for capacity development and urged them to always see themselves as ambassadors of peace and development in the state.

“Governor Wike has done so much for Rivers youths, in terms of empowerment. Just recently, the Governor graciously approved a revolving entrepreneurship loan scheme for youths in the state and the best way to appreciate the governor is to support his government”.

On his part, the chairman, Rivers State chapter of NYCN Amb Sukubo Sara Igbe commended Governor Wike over his development strides and politics of inclusion in Rivers State, especially in the area of women participation in politics.

Sara Igbe, who is the Chairman, NYCN Forum of Chairmen in Nigeria, called on political parties to conduct themselves properly during the electoral process to avoid plunging the state into crisis.

He also called on youths in the state to be patriotic and resist being used as agents for political thuggery and electoral violence.