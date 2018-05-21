BYSG To Groom 20 Footballers To Stardom

Director-General of the on-going Governor Seriake Dickson’s Football Tournament, tagged “Restoration Cup Season Two’’, Mr Onoriode Akpe, says the 20 talents discovered so far from the competition will be groomed to national and international stars.

Akpe told Tidesports source in Yenagoa at the weekend that grooming the footballers was part of Bayelsa Government’s plans to achieve needful development in the area of sports.

“The talented footballers will be taken to the Samson Siasia Football Academy in Abuja for more training for better use.

“The talents will also be going to two overseas countries, Spain and Portugal for more trainings and exposure in football.

“We are set for the second round of the competition.

“And the former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia and an international football scout, Friday Akoni, will be in the state to watch the second round of the tournament to pick the best 20 talents.

“There are abundant talents in Bayelsa State.

“During the first edition, 2015; we didn’t have as many hat-tricks scored as in this, but in this second edition, we have had eight hat tricks, it is outstanding.

“Our intension is to ensure that these talents are used in the feeder and main team of the Bayelsa United and other football clubs in the state, as well as developing their career in international football.

“The best 20 talents in this tournament will be sponsored for further training,’’ the director said.

Akpe expressed optimism that the second round would be more exciting, adding that the competition had kept the youth busy, thereby reducing the rate of crimes.

He thanked the governor Dickson for the opportunity given to youths to explore their abundant potential.