Book On Home, Family Safety Launched In PH

A member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Christian Ahiakwo has tasked parents and guardians to educate their children and wards to be safety conscious.

Hon Ahiakwo stated this during his opening remarks at a book launch and birthday celebration of Mr. Ezekwem Ekpeye (Mark Eze Snr) over the weekend held at the Hephzibah Abundant Grace Church Province Rumuolumi Abiakpo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The state lawmaker who was the chairman of the occasion said he was delighted with the content and titled of the book “CHILD & FAMILY HOME SAFETY” written by Mr. Ezekwem Ekpeye.

He stated that he owes the author a lot because of his contribution and the roles he played in making him to be a disciplined person during their secondary school era.

The state lawmaker promised to introduce the book to the state Commissioner of Education adding that the book will go a long way to facilitate growth and safety in our families.

The lawmaker who later unveiled the book brought 100 copies of the book and promised to distribute them to all the secondary schools in his constituency.

The book reviewer, Mrs. Juliana Federikumo described the author of the book Ezekwem Ekpeye as a safety professional, adding that the book discussed on the importance of safety in families’ environment.

Mrs. Federikumo explained that going through the book, it has a lot to do about parent and guardians on the safety of their children and wards and urged that the book be introduce to schools in other to teach them more about family and home.

Earlier in an interview with journalists, the author of the book Mr. Ezekwem Ekeye dedicated the book to Almighty God for giving him the knowledge and ability to write the book and used the medium to appreciate his eldest sister, Mrs Monica Ake whom, he said contributed much in his life.

He disclosed that his passion to write the book was borne due to his interest in safety as well as to pass the massage to other people, adding that he is involved in delivering foundation safety talk to schools, religious organisations, NGOs, government agencies and other public organisations.

Kiadum Edookor