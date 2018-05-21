Alleged Extortion: Rivers FRSC Probes Staff

In line with the Federal Government’s zero tolerance to corruption, the Rivers State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says, it has placed members of its patrol team on the state’s stretch of the East-West Road under severe interrogation with a view to unravel the authenticity of an alleged report of the extortion and sharp practices in the area.

The sector command also says it has further placed Bori unit command under intensive monitoring based on The Tide’s report on alleged extortion and bribery of motorists in the area.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Rivers State Sector Commander of the Corps, Imoh Etuk and made available to the Tide in Port Harcourt last Friday.

The FRSC, whose attention has been drawn to this newspaper report over alleged extortion by staff of the corps from motorists said the sector command always remained resolute to adhere strictly to the provisions of the operational manual with a view to sanction staff who neglected or relegated their statutory duties to undermine quality service delivery to the nation.

“In line with the zero tolerance to corruption, the sector command has always ensured that internal mechanism of sustained surveillance activities were put in place to checkmate corrupt tendencies amongst non-conforming staff. As a matter of fact, one of such routine surveillance exercises was conducted on stretch of the East-West Road on Thursday 17th May 2018, a full patrol team from the Eleme Unit command has been recalled to the sector command where the members of the team are responding to questions regarding some noticed actions that were not in line with the operational manual.

“Based on intelligence reports, the command in its supervisory capacity has for some time now placed the Bori Unit Command under intensive monitoring with a view to establishing the authenticity of reports received bordering on alleged extortion. The sector commander remains resolute in that regard to ensure that the highest level of integrity is brought to bear on their duties by staff, especially during patrol operations,” the statement stated.”

The Command in the statement warned that any member of the corps caught in the act of bribery and extortion would be prosecuted in line with corruption law.

The sector command said that it always reminded staff of what was expected of them in the discharge of their statutory functions, reminding the staff on the negative implication, if it indulged in operational misconduct including extortion of money from motorists.

Enoch Epelle