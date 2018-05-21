Activist Canvases Increased Women Participation In Politics

A human rights lawyer in Rivers State, Barr. Helen Ben, has said that although women constitute a larger percentage of Nigeria’s voting population, they occupy only 5.8 per cent of the political offices in the country.

Speaking with The Tide, in Port Harcourt in an interview on the need for greater participation of women in politics come next year, Ben noted that going by the statistics, a lot of work was still needed to be done by stakeholders to improve the situation.

According to her “global statistics for gender parity indicates that in 2015, out of 188 nations, Nigeria was 152nd in the human development index in gender inequality and 118th out of 192 countries in 2017”.

She said that since the voter registration commenced on April 27, 2017, over four million Nigerians had been registered across the nation. “The gender distributions of fresh registrants according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s CVR report for first quarter of 2018 was 1,362,293 for women and 1,560,823 men. For the second quarter, the commission had 413,450 women and 465,657 for men and still counting”.

Barr. Ben said only very slight increase in women registeration was recorded during the period under review”, explaining that INEC as an election management body has remained committed to promoting a level playing field for political participation of all stakeholders in the electoral process within its mandate.

She said that the objectives of any organized political workshops or seminars which were in consonance with INEC gender policy were to encourage more women to register and collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in readiness for the 2019 general elections and to sensitise them on their rights and the power of their votes to make a difference in the elections, among others.

Barr. Ben said: “Such workshop will provide opportunity for INEC to engage CSOs on the need for more women to register as voters to enable them participate in the forthcoming elections in Nigeria”.

She, however, stated that it was unfortunate that women participation in the political process had been limited, noting that, fewer women had been voted into political office despite the fact that majority of voters are women.

Bethel Toby