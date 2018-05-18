Wike’s Sports Dev Effort Excites RSU VC

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia, has commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his commitment towards sports development in the state.

Prof Didia who made the commendation, on Wednesday while speaking with Tidesports in his office, in Port Harcourt, described the Africa Power of Sports Award conferred on the governor recently as an eloquent testimony of his achievements in sports and other sectors in the state.

Didia opined that the award has proven the remarkable fidelity of the governor’s dexterity and commitment in raising the bar of sports in the state and indeed the country at large.

He disclosed that the present administration under the watch of governor Wike had used sports as a catalyst for development in the society and also described sports as an agent of peace, unity and togetherness.

The vice chancellor stated that the university was a proud beneficiary of the governor’s robust sports policy as evident in the massive sports development in the institution, in addition to the provision of infrastructural development and enabling environment created to guarantee peace, as well as ensuring qualitative teaching and learning in the university.