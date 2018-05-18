School Benefits From Rotary Donation

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, District 9141 has donated school desks, teachers tables and chairs to Community Secondary School, Rumuekini in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

President of the club, Rotarian Ferdinand Banigo who spoke during the handing over ceremony said the gesture was a meant to improve the quality of education in the community.

According to him, “Community Secondary School, Rumuekini is one of the Secondary Schools in Port Harcourt that lacked infrastructural facilities.

“The school has a population of over 2,500 students with inadequate sitting arrangement.

“A visit to the school in the course of needs assessment showed that the classrooms are over populated and majority of students stand while others hang on the windows during lessons.

He said the donation would check truancy among students and lack of concentration.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, commended the club for identifying with the needs of the school, stressing that the gesture will promote learning in the school.

Dr Jaja who was represented by Director Special Duties, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Reginald Osigbo urged the school to protect the equipment from vandalisation.

Also speaking the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9141, Rotarian Ogiemudia Ikponwosa Osagie said the club was committed to the improvement in quality of education in the district.