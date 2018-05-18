People With Special Needs Press For Political Inclusion

A body under the auspices of persons living with physical challenges in Rivers State, has decried the absence of an inclusive policy to cater for the interest of persons with special needs.

President of the association in Rivers State, Prince David Gbarato who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday, called on the Rivers State Government and other corporate organizations to introduce polices that will enhance the standard of living of people with special needs.

He said persons with physical challenges suffer a lot of neglect and deprivation as they are mostly slighted in evolving social policies and programmes.

Gbarato noted that persons living with physical challenges cannot access most public buildings and utilities because of lack of facilities to accommodate their interest.

“It is regrettable that most public buildings including banks do not have facilities to accommodate our interest, our members find it difficult to use such public buildings, we are calling for an inclusive policy that will cover every segment of the society, including person’s with physical disabilities, we suffer a lot of neglect in the society, and we want this to be corrected”, he lamented.

Gbarato, also disclosed that persons with physical challenges have been neglected in terms of consideration for political appointments and other positions of trust.

He called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to consider its members for appointment into positions of trust, noting that persons with special needs deserve to be treated with a sense of responsibility.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also make special provision for its members to enable them participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise, and vote for candidates of their choices in the 2019 general elections.

Taneh Beemene