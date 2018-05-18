PDP Flags Off Campaign For Rivers LG Polls …As Rivers Ijaws Endorse Wike For 2nd Term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, yesterday flagged off her campaign for the June 16, 2018 Local Government Elections .

The event which took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt was witnessed by thousands of PDP faithful from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

PDP leaders from the six geo-political zones led by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus witnessed the ceremony. Party faithful defied a heavy downpour to celebrate the party.

Speaking at the PDP Campaign Flag Off, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the forthcoming local government elections will be credible and transparent.

He charged the chairmanship and councillorship candidates to sell themselves to their electorate if they must win elections.

“This election will not be rigged. Only popular candidates will emerge victorious at the polls”, he said.

He said the country is waiting for PDP because of the complete failure of the APC Federal Government.

“It has never happened that this country is divided on religious lines. APC has divided Nigeria based on religious faiths. Nigerians are tired of the deception and lies of APC. For us in Rivers State, we have nothing to do with APC. APC has no business with Rivers State “, he said.

The governor said that the Rivers people will resist any attempt to use the military and INEC to rig elections.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said Nigerians will vote out the APC Federal Government in 2019. He said that the PDP is united to take over governance in 2019.

He said that the PDP will provide the leadership that will create platforms of unity for Nigerians.

Secondus warned the APC Federal Government to stop killing Nigerians and stop harassing Nigerians through the promotion of impunity.

He said any attempt by anybody to destabilise Rivers State which is 100percent, will be visited by the wrath of God.

“The forthcoming Ekiti State election is going to be a litmus test. We saw all that happened in Kaduna last Saturday. PDP won in all local government areas, but the over-turned the result

“If you attempt to rig in Ekiti State, there will be crisis. We don’t know if there will be Nigeria after that. Our security agencies and INEC should not be deceived into rigging elections”, he said.

Meanwhile, Ijaws in Rivers State have endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term in line with the governor’s pro-Ijaw disposition.

The Ijaw people declared their preference for the Rivers State governor, last Wednesday, after marching through the streets of Port Harcourt in honour of late Niger Delta freedom fighter, Major Isaac Adaka Boro.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs said that in view of the performance of Wike, he deserves another term in office to consolidate on the gains of his first term.

Briggs said after the governor’s first term, the Ijaw people would want Wike to support the emergence of an Ijaw governor in the state.

She said: “As Ijaws in Rivers State, these four years that you have done, we want to say that the next four years, because of the work you have done in terms of protecting the people of Niger Delta, and it is okay for you to run for four more years.

“As we give this support, you should bear in mind that we also will want to come and govern Rivers State after that”.

Also speaking, prominent Ijaw Leader, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari urged all other Niger Delta leaders to follow the footsteps of Isaac Boro who promoted the interest of the people.

He called for the unity between the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

Dokubo-Asari advised the people of the area never to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to rig elections in the Niger Delta.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike declared that he would remain steadfast in the protection of the interests of the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta.

Wike said no level of intimidation from the failed All Progressives Congrees-led Federal Government would compel him to abandon the worthy cause of developing the area.

He said that current happenings in the country have proved that immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan loves Nigeria far more than those who misled the country in 2015.

“I have no regret for supporting Former President Goodluck Jonathan. Nobody should deceive us by political parties. Our interest is paramount”, he said.

“I will continue to defend the interest of the Niger Delta. I have approved the reconstruction of all government owned schools in the area, while Degema Internal Roads will be reconstructed”, he said.

The governor said the failed APC-led Federal Government has done nothing for the people of the Niger Delta, hence they should be voted out.