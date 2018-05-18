Osinbajo, Nollywood Stars Attend President Bio’s Inauguration

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and some Nollywood stars were among the dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Sierre Leone, Julius Bio in Free- town.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Ladu Akande, on Saturday, the Vice President was expected to leave Abuja later in the evening.

Recall that Bio won the country’s presidential runoff election on March 31 this year, Presidents of Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Gambia were in attendance. Also in the line-up were some Nollywood stars namely Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mercy Johnson, Osita Iheme of the Aki and Paw Paw fame, John Okafor (Mr Ibu) etc.

The new Sierra Leonian first lady, Fatima Bio who is into show biz was said to be the host of the artistes with whom she had worked with in the film industry.