OSG Constitutes Sports Trust Fund Board

The Ondo State Government yesterday approved the constitution of Sports Trust Fund Board for the state to enhance sports development in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, yesterday in Akure.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said the board would monitor and supervise activities of all sports bodies to generate funds for sports developments in the state.

The commissioner disclosed that Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele would be the chairman of the board, while Mr Lincoln Ojo and Mr Benson Obayelu would be members.

Other members of the board are Mr Alex Ajipe and Mrs Dupe Eshiofonie.

The Tide reports that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had earlier inaugurated the National Athletics Development Centre by the Nigeria Sports Development Fund Inc. (NSDFI) which was coordinated by Mr Olajide Fashiku

Akeredolu, who had said the initiative would engage the youths of the state positively, had also promised to help set up the board.