NCS Elevates 74 Officers At Lagos Airport Command

No fewer than 74 officers of the Nigerian Customs Service attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, have been promoted to new ranks.

The Comptroller, Lagos Airport Command, Mrs Jayne Shoboiki, made this known at the decoration of the officers on Tuesday.

The Tide source reports that the newly promoted officers were decorated with their new ranks by Shoboiki.

Shoboiki commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, for ensuring that the promotions were based on merit which she noted would motivate the officers.

According to her, a total of 1,997 officers were promoted within the service nationwide with 74 officers from the command.

“So we are really blessed. Promotion comes with a higher responsibility. I implore you to take this promotion as a step in the right direction and put in your best and know that there is a reward for hard work.”

Shoboiki advised them to remain dedicated to their duties, stressing that promotion could only come from the Almighty God.

Responding on behalf of the officers, Mr Adebola Adegbite, who was elevated from Assistant Comptroller to Deputy Comptroller of Customs, thanked the authorities for the confidence reposed in them.

He told his colleagues to redouble their efforts to ensure shoring up the revenue of the command to meet its set target.

Our source said that of the 74 promoted officers, one officer was promoted to the position of Comptroller, four to Deputy Comptroller, three to the post of Assistant Comptroller and 16 to Chief Superintendent of Customs.

The command also recorded 14 Superintendents, 18 Deputy Superintendents and 18 Assistant Superintendent II.