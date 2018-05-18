Lagos Ohanaeze Backs Parent Body On Igbo Summit 

The Lagos State chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has thrown its weight behind the Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led National Executive Committee, NEC, on restructuring and the May 21 Igbo Summit.

On May 21, Ndigbo, a host of Southern Nigeria and Middle-Belt leaders will assemble at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Akwa for the Igbo Summit on restructuring.

Rising from the state executive committee meeting, the President of Ohanaeze Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna said there is no better solution to Nigeria’ problems than restructuring.

His words: “It is only in a restructured Nigeria that everyone will have a true sense of belonging as that will bring to an end the unitary constitution that was forced down to us by the military.

“We in Lagos are strongly behind the national executive council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo stand on restructuring, it is only restructuring that can address most of the social and economic vices confronting Nigeria.