Institute Decries Number Of Drivers With Defective Vision

The Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) discovered 240 drivers with defective vision from January to March.

The LASDRI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Philip Ogunlade, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

According to Ogunlade, the defects were discovered during training of 1,608 drivers by the institute, adding that the defects were inconsistent with driving demands.

Ogunlade also said that the institute discovered that 1,883 of 31, 881 drivers it trained in 2017 had defective vision.

“We have referred them to various hospitals to have necessary treatments or obtain glasses before we can certify them,” he said.

Ogunlade said that a competent driver was important to the safety of the commuting public.

According to him, LASDRI was committed to training of commercial and private drivers to boost road safety.

The LASDRI boss said that the institute had five training centres.

“Additional one-stop centres will be established at Epe, Alimosho and Ikorodu while stations will be established at Lekki and Oto-Awori on Ijanikin Badagry Expressway.

“We are establishing the agency’s presence at motor parks at Ojota, Oyingbo, Yaba, Iyana Ipaja, Oshodi, Iyana-Iba, Ogba, Mile 12, Ikorodu Garage, Epe, Ajara.

“We are creating a conducive atmosphere for staff and clients through continuous upgrade of offices,” he said.