INEC Commences Distribution Of PVCs In Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) across the 23 Local Government Area of Rivers State from Monday 21 May, 2018.

Deputy Director in charge of Voters Education and Publicity in (INEC) Edwin Minabo, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

He said the distribution of the PVCs was part of the phase one to three of the exercise strictly meant for those who registered within April to December 2017.

The Deputy Director, said the commission was sorting out the voters card from the consignment for distribution to the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, and urged those affected to go to the INEC offices in their areas for collection.

According to him, INEC, has adopted a new style of voters registration, with the use of mobile machines. This, he said, will enhance the people’s participation in the voters registration exercise.

Minabo said INEC, will soon embark on state-wide public enlightenment and sensitization exercise on the use of the mobile machine.

“We will soon commence sensitisation and public awareness across the 23 L.G.As of the state, to inform the people on when the machine will be taken to the various points of the registration exercise.

“We are working with various stakeholders to ensure that people participate actively in the exercise”, he said.

He called on eligible voters to obtain their PVCs to enable them participate in the 2019 general elections.

Taneh Beemene