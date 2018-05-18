FG Begins Biometric Registration Of Herders

The Federal Government has introduced the use of biometric registration to monitor the movement of people, goods and livestock into the country.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this yesterday, in Abuja at a special town hall meeting to address farmers/herdsmen crisis.

Dambazau said the move had become necessary as a result of the ECOWAS free movement treaty which Nigeria is a signatory.

He recalled that a conference was recently organised within the ECOWAS sub-region to review ECOWAS Protocol on the free movement of goods, humans and livestock.

“60 per cent of the people in West Africa are Nigerians. You need to know the number of Nigerians who cross the borders to other countries to look for livelihood.

“It is important for us to see how we can create a balance between the implementation of the protocol and the security of our borders.

“We have introduced the use of biometrics in other to ensure that we take account of every person that comes into Nigeria,’’ he said.

Dambazau appealed to the media and citizens to look at the crisis between farmers and herdsmen as a national issue and quit attaching sentiment into the issue.

On the proliferation of light weapons, the minister said that the Nigerian Police was currently asking people to openly declare their arms.

He said that at the expiration of the grace period, the police would condone suspected areas and forcefully get the arms out and prosecute those illegally handling them.

“We have given directive and this is why you see the police going from place to place asking people to declare their weapons:, he said.