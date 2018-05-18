Egi Leaders Task Residents On Voters Registration

Egi Communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area have been urged to embrace the on-going INEC voters registration exercise to enable them vote candidates of their choice in the forth coming elections in 2019.

The call was made by the political leaders in Egi during their visit to some wards in the area.

The political leaders urged all those resident in Egi and other areas in the local government area to make it mandatory for their dependants and wards who have attained the age of eighteen and above to obtain their voters registration cards.

The political leaders of the area also appealed to the registration officers to work with commitment by reporting early to work to enable them attend to those ready to register, rather than keeping them waiting at the centres.

Also in a communiqué signed by the Acting Chairman, Eze Dakoru and Secretary, Eze Godspower Jokiel of the community chiefs, after their meeting at Obite, the leaders appealed to all the community chiefs to mobilise people from all their various communities to participate actively in the exercise.

It restated the relevance of the voter’s card as a valid means of identification in the bank and other institutions.

The communiqué also appealed to the people to ensure they were registered to increase their voting power when the time comes, instead of sitting on the fence.

Bethel Toby