Cynosure Coach Sure To Win Rivers FA Cup

The coach of Cynosure Football Club of Port Harcourt, Justin Smart has expressed optimism that his team will win the FA Cup trophy in Rivers State this year.

He commended his players for putting on an impressive performance in the tournament, mostly as they won Rivers United Feeder team 3-0 in penalty shoot-out.

Smart made the commendation on Wednesday shortly after they secured semi-final ticket as they defeated Rivers United Feeder team at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.

According to him, his opponents were also a very good side, but the better side won the match, adding that Cynosure FC was the runner up after they were defeated by Rivers United at the finals.

“We won Go Round last year in the semi-final and lost to Rivers United in the finals, but this year I am optimistic that I will win the tournament,” Smart said.

Also speaking at the occasion the team manager of Rivers United Feeder team, Sunny Iseiokweinnia said he was not feeling any disappointment because his opponents were more exposed and have better experience.

“I am not disappointed that we lost to league one team that has more experience than my players; last year we were also eliminated through spot kick, I am a bit worried about that”, he stated.

The team manager explained that he had taken the loss in a good fate, but expressed sadness over the frequent postponement of the game, that eventually became odd period for his team to play the match.

