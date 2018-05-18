Buhari Not Proactive In Averting Killings – PDP Chieftain

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of not being proactive in stemming the spate of killings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detention and political intimidation in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday in an interview on the spate of killings and insurgencies in the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, Fubara stressed that the recent killings of over 46 innocent Nigerians in Kaduna State and the seeming silence of the majority over atrocities committed by a minority leaves much to be desired.

According to him, “it is appalling that the present APC government, led by Muhammadu Buhari, has continued to allow his tribe’s men, the Fulanis, to use sustained killings and maiming to frighten Northern minorities and Christians all over Nigeria into accepting the blood bath going on in parts of Southern Kaduna and middle belt as a norm”.

He maintained that the alleged silence by the president and other political leaders is a sign of cowardice and therefore, undemocratic and national failure.

Fubara explained further that the Buhari administration had been “using what amounts to state terrorism to subdue every dissenting voice in the land”.

In his words, “people are illegally detained at the whim of any high ranking personnel in Aso Rock with access to any army or police commander. It does not matter if the alleged crime can be substantiated or not as long as there are many loyalist judges to rubber stamp illegal detentions, then no one can stop them.

“President Buhari and other leaders in Nigeria should set politics aside and protect human lives and stop pretending that nothing is happening before the international community and posterity will continue to chase them up to their graves”.

Bethel Toby