BFN To Appoint Para-Badminton Coaches

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) yesterday said it would appoint more coaches to groom budding talents in effort to enhance the development of para-badminton.

BFN’s Vice-President, Muhammad Maina, told Tidesports source in Lagos that the move would encourage participation of more physically challenged persons in the sport.

Maina said that the brilliant performance of the country at the recently-concluded Uganda International Para-badminton and Africa Para-badminton Championships, both held in Kampala, revealed the athletes’ great potential.

“What we plan to do now is to appoint coaches specifically for para-badminton because that is something they don’t have.

“We want to get talent hunters, as well, to go to all nooks and crannies of Nigeria to bring out people with disabilities to participate in the sport.

“Our performance in the Uganda championships was very impressive; so, getting a coach for para-badminton will go a long way to boost the sport,” he said.

He commended Abia and Kaduna state governments for supporting the growth of para-badminton.

The vice-president appealed to other states governments and private bodies to also contribute to the growth of the sport.

Tidesports reports that six para-badminton athletes won a total of 19 medals in the Uganda International Para-badminton and Africa Para-badminton Championships which held from April 25 to April 29 and April 30 to May 4, respectively.