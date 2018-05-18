Behold 10 Nollywood On Screen Mothers …As Christians Celebrated Mothering Sunday

Last Sunday was celebrated as Mothering Sunday in most churches, a day set aside to celebrate motherhood. Being a mother means many things which includes unconditional love and care, sacrifices and joyous moments, in Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, the role of mothers take centre stage in most of the films. In the early days both the small and big screens have tried to capture what it means to be a mother using a variety of talented actors who have over the years become our favourite ‘On Screen Mothers’.

Below is the list of 10 Nollywood On Screen Mothers in no particular order.

Ngozi Ezeonu: She is your typical Nigerian mother, dramatic, caring, occasionally considered annoying, nevertheless, she is always looking out for her children and trying to figure out what is good for them. See “Mama Tiwa in Skinny Girl in Transit”.

Patience Ozokwor: In movies such as ‘Omugwo’ To Rise Again’ and ‘Behind Close doors’, Ozokwor represents every kind, playful, protective, concerned and caring mother out there trying to guide their children through tough or special situations.

Liz Benson: As a mother in ‘Worlds Apart’, Elastic Limit”, This Nollywood legend epitomizes the idea of the often. Feisty but devoted mother who just wants the best for her children and is scared of losing them to anything or anyone.

Joke Silva: In the 1999 movie “Curse From Beyond”, Joke Silva plays Mrs Raymond, a mother trying to solve her daughter’s spiritual problems. She stands by her through tough times giving her the strength to hold on and in Potato Potahto, she is Mrs Wilson, a mother and mother- in-law who always has some kind and wise words, respects her daughter yet allows her the space to make her own decision.

Sola Sobowale: As a mother in several Nollywood movies, “The Wedding Party”, “Diamond Ring” “Dangerous Twins”, Sobowale shines as a tough, dramatic and caring mother who fights, defends, supports, provides and makes her children happy.

Ebele Okaro: In most of her movies, “Silent Scandal”, “What Lies Within” and “Road To Yesterday”, Okaro is the reserved, lively and occasionally sarcastic mother who is always there for her children and family with unconditional love and support.

Hilda Dokubo: As a mother in several Nollywood movies, “Hour of Grace”, “World Apart” “Evil Forest”, Dokubo represents strong emotional and selfless mothers who are willing to risk all to protect their children.

Chinyere Wilfred: Compassion, warmth and honour are often Wilfred’s strong points as an on screen character occasionally epitomized every Nigerian mother who always speaks her mind without appearing over bearing.

As in series like “Invitation to Thunder”, she may fight with her son, make choices that invite regrets, but she is always protective working towards what she thinks is best for him.

Chinwe Owoh: In 2001 movie ‘Mothering Sunday’ Owoh is heart wrenching as a mother abandoned by her only son, Ejike, often taken up the role of mother in most of her films. Owoh is good at depicting the hard working, stubborn, emotional and selfless mother who will fight to protect her children from anything and anyone.

