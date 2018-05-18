Bayelsa Airport Now 90 Percent Completed

The Bayelsa State-owned airport which is under construction has now reached 90 percent completion so far and may be commissioned this year.

Also, the airport which is said to be unique in the comity of airports in the country, is aimed at opening up Bayelsa State to the world through the export of agro and allied products as well as the operation of oil and gas business.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworisoma, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, described the airport as the best, and with the longest runway.

He said that the airport is designed as a cargo airport, and purely for investment purpose, because of major oil operators that have platforms in the area.

According to him, there is no airport in terms of its design in the South-South and having the longest runway, and through this airport, oil multinationals that used to find it difficult to move in heavy duty equipment for installation at their platforms may now have it easier.

“Bayelsa is not known to be an industrial hub, and that is why we are trying to open up Bayelsa to the world, and to bring the world to Bayelsa.

“We have challenges, because airports belong to the exclusive list, and our earlier arrangement was that the state government was to provide the runway, while the Federal Government provide the navigational equipment, but the whole funding is being undertaken now by the state government.

“So far, the job has been 90 percent completed, and will be ready for commissioning any time this year”, the commissioner said.

Iworisoma also said that the state government, in building the airport, also put into consideration the fact that changes are taking place in the world, where demand for oil and gas will be low in the future.

To that effect, he said that the design of the airport for a cargo one was to enable Bayelsa be a hub for agricultural export, where agricultural produce can be exported directly from Bayelsa to other nations of the world.

The commissioner said the drive of the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson to open Bayelsa to the world and to bring the world to Bayelsa was most commendable, adding that the airport is so critical to the state.

