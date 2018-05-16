Zesco United Wary Of Match Against Etoile

Zesco United coach, George Lwandamina says they do not expect an easy CAF Champions League game against Etoile Sportive Du Sahel today.

The Group D clash will be staged in Tunisia and the Team Ya Ziko boss says they expect a different game in North Africa.

Zesco are fresh from a 1-1 draw against Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows in their home encounter a week ago.

The 2007 winners host Zesco in Sousse in what will be the reigning Zambian champions and 2016 semi-finalist’s first-ever trip to Tunisia.

For the hosts, Etoile also drew their opening group stage encounter to Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto in Luanda.

“Games are different from one another. You can’t expect the same things from the previous result will also reflect in the future,” Lwandamina said to the CAF website.

“That is why train to see how best we can change the complexities of the previous result.

“It won’t be an easy game, North African teams have always been problematic to us. But in the recent past, Zesco has done well against them. I just hope and trust that we pick from where we ended the last time.

“Every game, which is a fresh game, has opportunities. So it is up to ourselves to see how we best make use of those opportunities.”

The clash will be staged at 21:00 (CAT) at Stade Olympique de Sousse on Wednesday.