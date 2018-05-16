SWAN Holds Full Council Meeting In PH, Today

The 54th session of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) full council meeting will officially commence today through Friday, at the Hotel Presidential, in Port Harcourt.
Delegates for the meeting have earlier arrived the Garden City, yesterday to participate in the meeting.
SWAN full council meeting is the highest decision making body of the association that comprises chairman and secretaries of SWAN in the 36 states, including Abuja.
The meeting is primarily to discuss issues affecting the association and profer solutions on how to develop sports in the country.
Tonye Orabere