Police Officers Are On Enhanced Salary – CP

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki M Ahmed says police officers in the country are currently enjoying an enhanced salary package under the present police administration.

Zaki stated this while briefing journalists on the command’s commitment to the vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris on policing strategies held at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt, Saturday.

He stated that the welfare of police officers across the country was being addressed and added that officers were promoted as when due.

According to him, the police administration is making efforts to ensure that every police officers owns his or her own house through the police owners house scheme introduced by the IGP and his team.

He stated that the state police command under his watch would continue to share in the Inspector General of Police mile stone achievements in his quest to transform the police to be more professional in the discharge of her constitutional obligations and urged him not to be deterred by any distractions.

Zaki opined that the IGP since assumption of office has shown an unequalled and unparalled comportment towards fighting crime and other anti-democratic vices in the country and added that the IGP has repositioned the force to be the envy of all.

“The command being an active participant and keen observer of the recent happenings in the country is proud to associate with the IGP and his lofty ideals and sincerely will continue to do her utmost best to religiously pursue the vision and mission of IGP as well as keep alive his virtues of policing with international best practices, zero tolerance for corruption, community partnership in policing and policing with consummate professionalism”, he added.