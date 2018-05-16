Partners Train Widows On Vitamin A Cassava Production

Harvestplus, an international agricultural organisation, and partners recently trained widows and caregivers in Akwa-Ibom State on cultivation of Vitamin A cassava and maize as well as entrepreneurial skills.

The Harvestplus Country Manager, Dr Paul Ilona made this known in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday.

He said the training included variety identification and good agronomic practices for the cultivation of vitamin A cassava, vitamin A maize and orange sweet potato.

Ilona added that the participants were also trained on the development of various food products from bio-fortified crops.

“At the end of the training, 500g of vitamin A maize was given free to all participants, bio-fortified crops have enormous potential for income generation and nutrition security,” he said.

According to the official, the training is part of the organisation’s strategy to reach millions of Nigerians on vitamin A cassava, maize production, and enhance potentials to tackle malnutrition in the country.

In the bid to achieve its goal, Ilona said that Harvestplus also trained no fewer than 72 participants comprising men and women in Delta State on the business opportunities across the value chains of vitamin A cassava and maize.

“The training covered practical sessions on production, packaging of combobites, cassarita and cassmoi (varieties made from vitamin A cassava) and best agronomic practices for high yield of 30 tons per hectare from vitamin A cassava.

“One of its successes is that combobite and cowpea were accepted as items for the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in Cross River state.

“To ensure adequate supply of the products for all participating schools, Ministry of Agriculture in Calabar organised training for its staff, corporate organisations and other vendors of the HGSFP.

“The training was facilitated by Qenam farms, who Harvestplus had previously trained on Combobites production.

‘’Qenam produces, supplies up to 8,000 pieces of Combobites to the HGSFP weekly and with this training, more vendors will join Qenam to increase the overall weekly supply to school children.