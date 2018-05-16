NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly in contact with technical sponsors Nike over a new contract.

The fresh deal is expected to be agreed and signed before the Super Eagles play their first match at the 2018 World Cup next month.

Nigeria’s The Guardian quotes an anonymous source, who revealed that both the NFF and Nike are happy with their relationship.

“Both sides have been talking and our teams are almost concluding the draft. The target is to conclude the deal and sign before the World Cup starts and that is very possible now given the level of work already done,” said the source.

“A lot of events are usually lined up immediately after the World Cup and we all agree that it is best to work things out now.

“And we are very positive that the final result will make a lot of positive impact on the brand Super Eagles and the fortunes of the team and Nigeria as a country at the World Cup.

“It’s all very good. I am not sure we have ever had the kind of package we are getting this time.”

Nigeria will open their 2018 World Cup campaign on June 16 against Croatia in Kaliningrad.